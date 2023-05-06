Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Predicting the 2023 Detroit Lions schedule

By W.G. Brady
0
0

We have known the 2023 Detroit Lions opponents for some time now, and this coming Thursday, the NFL will release the full 2023 regular-season schedule. With that being said, we thought we would predict what the Lions' schedule will look like when it is released on Thursday night.

Week 1 – at Los Angeles Chargers (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 – vs. Chicago Bears

Week 4 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Week 5 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 – at Baltimore Ravens

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 – vs. Green Bay Packers (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Week 10 – at Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 – at New Orleans Saints

Week 12 – vs. Denver Broncos (THANKSGIVING DAY)

Week 13 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 14 – at Chicago Bears

Week 15 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 – at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 – at Green Bay Packers

Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The bottom line is that we truly will not know what the 2023 Detroit Lions' schedule is until Thursday when it starts leaking throughout the day, but it is fun to try and predict how it could look. Here are some of the key matchups from my predicted schedule.

  • Week 1 MNF matchup on the road against the Chargers
  • Week 4 TNF matchup at Buccaneers
  • Week 9 MNF matchup at Ford Field against Packers
  • Vs. Broncos on Thanksgiving Day
  • Regular-season finale at home vs. Vikings
