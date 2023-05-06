Inside the Article:
We have known the 2023 Detroit Lions opponents for some time now, and this coming Thursday, the NFL will release the full 2023 regular-season schedule. With that being said, we thought we would predict what the Lions' schedule will look like when it is released on Thursday night.
Predicting the 2023 Detroit Lions schedule
Week 1 – at Los Angeles Chargers (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)
Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 3 – vs. Chicago Bears
Week 4 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)
Week 5 – vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 – at Baltimore Ravens
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 – at Dallas Cowboys
Week 9 – vs. Green Bay Packers (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)
Week 10 – at Minnesota Vikings
Week 11 – at New Orleans Saints
Week 12 – vs. Denver Broncos (THANKSGIVING DAY)
Week 13 – vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 14 – at Chicago Bears
Week 15 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 – at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17 – at Green Bay Packers
Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings
Bottom Line: Time Will Tell
The bottom line is that we truly will not know what the 2023 Detroit Lions' schedule is until Thursday when it starts leaking throughout the day, but it is fun to try and predict how it could look. Here are some of the key matchups from my predicted schedule.
- Week 1 MNF matchup on the road against the Chargers
- Week 4 TNF matchup at Buccaneers
- Week 9 MNF matchup at Ford Field against Packers
- Vs. Broncos on Thanksgiving Day
- Regular-season finale at home vs. Vikings