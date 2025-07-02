Predicting the 2025 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster: Pre-Training Camp Edition

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their first training camp practice later this month, the roster battles are already heating up. With expectations sky-high following a 15-2 regular season in 2024, every roster spot matters. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and that means several quality players are likely to be cut.

Here’s our pre-training camp prediction for the Lions’ 53-man roster heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Predicting the 2025 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker

Out: Kyle Allen

Jared Goff is the entrenched starter, and Hendon Hooker has the developmental upside Detroit covets. Allen is the odd man out unless injuries strike.

Running Backs (4)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki

Out: Kye Robichaux, Anthony Tyus III

The top trio is set, but Vaki’s versatility and special teams upside give him the edge for RB4.

Wide Receivers (6)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Ronnie Bell

Out: Dominic Lovett, Jakobie Keeney-James, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Taylor

TeSlaa has impressed early, and Bell edges out the rest of the bubble group. Lovett’s slide is surprising, but he may be destined for the practice squad.

Tight Ends (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kenny Yeboah

Out: Luke Deal, Zach Horton, Shane Zylstra

LaPorta is a rising star. Wright and Yeboah round out a room that blends blocking and pass-catching.

Offensive Line (11)

In: Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Trystan Colon, Dan Skipper, Miles Frazier, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Jamarco Jones

Out: Kingsley Eguakun, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Netane Muti, Colby Sorsdal

The Lions go heavy on the offensive line with positional flexibility and injury insurance in mind.

Defensive Line (6)

In: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Levi Onwuzurike, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Brodric Martin

Out: Keith Cooper Jr., Myles Adams, Pat O’Connor, Chris Smith, Raequan Williams

PUP: Alim McNeill

McNeill’s recovery timeline keeps him on PUP for now. Rookie Tyleik Williams could see meaningful early snaps.

EDGE (4)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, Ahmed Hassanein

Out: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Mitchell Agude, Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu

Hutchinson headlines the group, and Hassanein cracks the 53 based on developmental upside and preseason potential.

Linebackers (5)

In: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham

Out: Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert, Trevor Nowaske, Zeke Turner

PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez begins the year on PUP, opening the door for veteran Zach Cunningham to provide rotational experience.

Cornerbacks (5)

In: Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin

Out: Khalil Dorsey, Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Arnold and Rakestraw headline a young, deep cornerback room. Robertson and Ya-Sin offer experience and insurance.

Safeties (4)

In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson

Out: Erick Hallett, Ian Kennelly, Loren Strickland, Morice Norris

Branch returns as a Pro Bowler, and rookie Dan Jackson earns a spot over Erick Hallett for his range and special teams ability.

Specialists (3)

In: Hogan Hatten (LS), Jack Fox (P), Jake Bates (K)



The Bottom Line

This is what happens when you build a real contender. Guys with NFL talent, and in some cases, actual upside, are going to get cut. That’s not just a front office flex, it’s a culture shift. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have assembled a roster where even bubble players could probably suit up for half the league. There will be surprises. There will be camp darlings. And somebody who’s currently “out” on this list will almost definitely be catching a touchdown or making a key stop come November. That’s just how this goes now in Detroit.