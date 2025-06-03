Predicting the 2025 Detroit Lions Offensive Line Starters

With Super Bowl buzz swirling around Allen Park, the first question on every fan’s mind is simple: Who protects Jared Goff now that Frank Ragnow has walked away? Dan Campbell and O-line coach Hank Fraley have options—veteran versatility, blue-chip rookies, and two All-Pro bookends—so let’s lay out the most likely Week 1 configuration.

TL;DR

Rookie Tate Ratledge takes over at center, anchoring protections from Day 1.

Graham Glasgow moves to right guard, providing veteran steadiness alongside Ratledge.

Christian Mahogany grabs the left-guard job, flanked by stalwarts Taylor Decker (LT) and Penei Sewell (RT).

Why Ratledge Starts at Center

Detroit drafted Ratledge with the belief he could be the franchise’s next decade-long pivot. He’s spent every OTA snapping to Jared Goff, mastering line calls with mentor Hank Fraley in his ear. Campbell has never been shy about trusting rookies in big roles, and Ratledge’s blend of size (6-6, 320) and IQ makes him the highest-ceiling choice down the road—and right now.

Glasgow’s Return to Right Guard

Sliding Glasgow to RG keeps his experience on the field without saddling him with 17 weeks of shotgun snaps. He’s started a plethora of games at guard in his career and provides a fail-safe next to first-year center Ratledge. The move also lets Glasgow continue his chemistry with tackle Penei Sewell on twist pickups and combo blocks.

Mahogany’s Muscle at LG

2nd-year OG Christian Mahogany brings 330 pounds of drive-block power, slotting between Taylor Decker and Ratledge. Mahogany’s upside makes him the logical starter.

Bookend Elite: Decker & Sewell

Taylor Decker (LT): Enters Year 10 still shutting down edge speed.

Enters Year 10 still shutting down edge speed. Penei Sewell (RT): Fresh off an All-Pro nod, the tone-setter for Detroit’s outside-zone attack.

Projected 2025 Lions Starting O-Line

LT LG C RG RT Taylor Decker Christian Mahogany Tate Ratledge Graham Glasgow Penei Sewell

Rookie talent plus veteran savvy equals a front five built to keep Jared Goff clean and Jahmyr Gibbs sprinting through second-level lanes—all while keeping Detroit squarely in the Super Bowl conversation.