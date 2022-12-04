Predicting the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups

Championship Week for the 2022 college football season is in the books, and with No. 4 USC and No. 3 TCU both losing, it is not only going to be very interesting to see which teams make it into the College Football Playoff, but it is going to be extremely interesting to see what which matchups the committee sets for the semifinals. Will Michigan and Ohio State have a rematch in the semifinals, or will the committee stick to their guns and avoid a semifinal rematch? We will soon know the answers to our questions but for now, here is my prediction for the CFP semifinal matchups.

What will be the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups?

When the final CFP rankings are released at noon on Sunday, I believe the top four will be as follows:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

If these are indeed the rankings, that would mean the semifinal matchups would be No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU.

If I was just ranking this straight up, I would flip-flop TCU and Ohio State, but there is language on the CFP website that says the committee will attempt to avoid rematches in the CFP semifinals.

Nation, what do you think the College Football Playoff matchups will be?