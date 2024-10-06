Predicting the Detroit Lions Final 13 Games of 2024 Season

The Detroit Lions are currently enjoying their bye week with a strong 3-1 record to start the season. With plenty of momentum on their side, they’ll soon return to action with a crucial stretch of games that could define their season. From tough road tests to key divisional matchups, every game matters as the Lions look to continue their winning ways under head coach Dan Campbell. Here's a breakdown of each game, with predictions on how Detroit will fare as they aim to make their mark in 2024 and secure a playoff spot.

Week 6: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 13)

Fresh off their bye week, the Lions hit the road to face the Cowboys in a tough test. In a close game, Jared Goff and the offense manage to put up enough points against a strong Cowboys defense, while Detroit's defense holds Dak Prescott and company in check. A late fourth-quarter drive seals a gritty road win for the Lions. Prediction: Win 27-23

Record: 4-1

Week 7: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Oct. 20)

In their first NFC North showdown of the season, the Lions travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Jared Goff finds his groove, frequently targeting Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs to expose the Vikings' secondary. Detroit's defense makes big plays late in the game to secure an important divisional win. Prediction: Win 30-20

Record: 5-1

Week 8: Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Oct. 27)

Back at Ford Field, the Lions take on a struggling Titans squad. The Detroit front seven dominates, stuffing the run and putting relentless pressure on quarterback Will Levis, who gets sacked repeatedly. Goff and the offense have their way with Tennessee, cruising to the most one-sided victory of the season. Prediction: Win 41-13

Record: 6-1

Week 9: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 3)

The Lions head to Lambeau Field for a pivotal NFC North clash but come up short. Green Bay’s defense manages to stymie Detroit’s offense, and Jordan Love makes key plays down the stretch to hand the Lions a narrow defeat. The Lions will look to even the score in their next meeting. Prediction: Loss 27-24

Record: 6-2

Week 10: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans (Sunday, Nov. 10)

In a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup, Detroit takes on the Texans. Though Houston’s young roster fights hard, the Lions' experience and balanced attack prove too much for the Texans to handle. Detroit secures a solid victory, led by a powerful ground game. Prediction: Win 31-24

Record: 7-2

Week 11: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, Nov. 17)

The Lions take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in a highly anticipated matchup. Detroit’s secondary steps up, forcing multiple turnovers, while Goff efficiently capitalizes on short fields. The Lions get a big home win, showing they can compete with playoff-caliber teams. Prediction: Win 28-20

Record: 8-2

Week 12: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 24)

The Lions continue their strong play on the road, heading to Indianapolis to face the Colts. Detroit's defense clamps down on second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, forcing mistakes, while Goff controls the offense for another Lions win. Prediction: Win 27-17

Record: 9-2

Week 13: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving)

On Thanksgiving Day, Detroit takes on their NFC North rival Chicago Bears. The Lions dominate from start to finish, with Goff and Gibbs lighting up Chicago's defense for a convincing win. The Lions give their fans plenty to be thankful for with another decisive divisional victory. Prediction: Win 31-13

Record: 10-2

Week 14: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday, Dec. 5 – Prime Video)

The Lions get a chance to avenge their earlier loss to the Packers, this time at Ford Field. Detroit’s defense disrupts Jordan Love throughout the game, and Goff puts together a clean and effective performance to help the Lions split the season series. Revenge is sweet. Prediction: Win 28-17

Record: 11-2

Week 15: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 15)

One of the toughest matchups on the schedule, the Lions face off against a powerhouse Bills team. Despite starting strong, the Lions are unable to keep up as Josh Allen takes over in the second half, leading Buffalo to victory. Prediction: Loss 34-24

Record: 11-3

Week 16: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 22)

Looking to bounce back from their loss to the Bills, the Lions head to Soldier Field for their second matchup against the Bears. Detroit’s defense stifles Chicago’s offense, while Goff and the running game lead the Lions to a comfortable win. Prediction: Win 27-16

Record: 12-3

Week 17: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, Dec. 30)

In a Monday Night Football showdown that has playoff implications written all over it, the Lions take on the 49ers. San Francisco’s defense proves to be a tough challenge, and Detroit narrowly falls short in a competitive game. Prediction: Loss 28-24

Record: 12-4

Week 18: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Jan. 5)

The Lions finish the regular season at home against the Vikings in a game crucial for playoff seeding. Detroit comes out swinging and never lets up, securing the win to close out the season on a high note and set themselves up for the playoffs. Prediction: Win 30-21

Final Record: 13-4

Conclusion: Lions Finish 13-4

The Detroit Lions put together a strong 2024 campaign, finishing 13-4 with key wins over NFC North rivals and other tough opponents. With Jared Goff leading a high-powered offense and Aidan Hutchinson anchoring a relentless defense, the Lions are primed for a serious playoff push. Under head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit’s newfound identity and winning mentality make them a team to watch as they look to make a deep postseason run.