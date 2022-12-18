Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion

Predicting the Detroit Lions’ final 3 games of 2022

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions have now won six out of their past seven games
  • How many more games will the Lions win in 2022?

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions went into the Meadowlands and defeated the New York Jets by a score of 20 to 17 to move to 7-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions’ playoff chances increased from 25% to 42%, according to FiveThirtyEight, and those chances will continue to increase each time the Lions win moving forward. The Lions only have three regular-season games remaining in 2022 and it will be interesting to see how many of those games they win.

Detroit Lions depth chart

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

The Lions end the season with two road games in three weeks, including a trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Week 18. If they are able to win their remaining three games, they will (at this moment) have a 97% chance of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

So, how will the Lions fare in their final three games?

Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina Panthers1:00pm ETFOXW 30-20
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago Bears1:00pm ETFOXW 31-17
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersTime TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 7W 27-24

Nation, how many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

