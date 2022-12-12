Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion

Predicting the Detroit Lions final 4 games of 2022

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read

The Detroit Lions defended their Den again on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 34-23 to move to 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions not only prevented the Vikings from clinching the NFC North on their turf, but they also kept their own playoff chances alive. That being said, in order to get into the playoffs, the Lions will almost certainly have to win their remaining four games. In fact, if they lose even one of those games, their playoff chances drop to just 9%.

Detroit Lions depth chart

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

The Lions end the season with three road games in four weeks, including a trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Week 18. If they are able to win their remaining four games, they will (at this moment) have a 91% chance of squeezing into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

So, how will the Lions fare in their final four games of the 2022 regular season? Of course, they are going to win them all!

Featured Videos

Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00pm ETCBSW 27-23
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC1:00pm ETFOXW 30-20
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXW 34-17
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITime TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 7W 27-24

Nation, how many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Detroit Lions

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions playoff odds Detroit Lions playoff odds take big jump following win over Vikings
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions depth chart
Predicting the Detroit Lions final 4 games of 2022
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Lions playoff odds
Detroit Lions playoff odds take big jump following win over Vikings
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings
Detroit Lions Notes
Taylor Decker Jalen Reagor Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker posterizes Jalen Reagor after Detroit Lions beat Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?