Predicting the Detroit Lions final 4 games of 2022

The Detroit Lions defended their Den again on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 34-23 to move to 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions not only prevented the Vikings from clinching the NFC North on their turf, but they also kept their own playoff chances alive. That being said, in order to get into the playoffs, the Lions will almost certainly have to win their remaining four games. In fact, if they lose even one of those games, their playoff chances drop to just 9%.

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

The Lions end the season with three road games in four weeks, including a trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Week 18. If they are able to win their remaining four games, they will (at this moment) have a 91% chance of squeezing into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

So, how will the Lions fare in their final four games of the 2022 regular season? Of course, they are going to win them all!

Nation, how many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?