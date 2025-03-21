Predicting the Detroit Lions Next 2 Free Agent Signings

The Detroit Lions have been quiet lately in free agency, but don’t expect that to last. Brad Holmes has already shown he knows how to patiently build a roster, but with a couple of glaring needs still unaddressed, it feels like just a matter of time before more moves are made. The pass rush still needs another spark, and the offensive line could use another steady presence at guard. With that in mind, here’s my prediction for the next two free-agent signings the Lions will make to shore up the roster before the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Re-signing Za’Darius Smith Feels Like a No-Brainer

When the Lions made the decision to release Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason, it made financial sense. The move freed up valuable cap space, and at the time, it seemed logical. But now, here we are deep into free agency, and Detroit still hasn’t filled the hole left by his departure. The pass rush looked thin last season when Aidan Hutchinson went down, and nothing’s been done yet to make fans feel better about that depth.

Smith, who notched nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits last season while splitting time between Cleveland and Detroit, remains one of the best available EDGE rushers on the market. He knows this defense, and his versatility along the line is something defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could use. I still believe Brad Holmes isn’t done here. Don’t be surprised if Smith finds his way back to the Motor City soon. The Lions know they need more consistent pressure, and bringing Smith back on a team-friendly deal would help fix that.

2. Brandon Scherff Could Be the Answer at Guard

Losing Kevin Zeitler to the Titans stings. He fit well in Detroit and seemed to love everything about playing for this team. But Tennessee threw money at him, and the Lions couldn’t (or wouldn’t) match. That leaves a question mark at guard. Christian Mahogany has potential, but he’s unproven. Graham Glasgow is still solid but not getting any younger.

Enter Brandon Scherff. The veteran guard has been reliable for years, and in 2024, he didn’t give up a single sack. He’s physical, experienced, and brings a presence that could steady the offensive line. His 2.9% pressure rate allowed last season is exactly the kind of production the Lions need. I don’t expect him to come at a premium price, which makes this an easy call.

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has done a great job filling holes so far, but two spots still need attention. Re-signing Za’Darius Smith and adding Brandon Scherff would give this roster the depth and reliability it needs as they push toward another playoff run.