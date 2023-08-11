Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for preseason matchup vs. New York Giants

If you can believe it, Detroit Lions football has officially returned to the Motor City, albeit in preseason form. That's not going to stop the hype train from continuing to roll in the hearts and minds of fans, who have already sold out season tickets at Ford Field for the first time in the venue's 21-year existence.

Dan Campbell has stated the obvious

In case you missed it from our article earlier today, here's what Lions coach Dan Campbell had to say when talking about which players would be hitting the field tonight.

“I’m sure you guys can guess some of them,” Campbell said.

“That’s kind of the point is get real good work, two days, high intensity, a lot of density in there as well,” he said. “I mean, they hit us on some tempo offensively yesterday, which is great for our guys. I mean, that gets on you. So it's really good work.”

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting defense

Take a look at our predictions as to which defensive players will see playing time tonight against the Giants.

CB Starling Thomas V

CB Steven Gilmore

CB Khalil Dorsey

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

S Saivion Smith

LB Jack Campbell

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Predicting Which Veteran Defensive Players Won't Play

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson

DE/SAM — Charles Harris

DE/IDL — John Cominsky

LB Alex Anzalone

LB Derrick Barnes

CB Cameron Sutton

CB Jerry Jacobs

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S Kerby Joseph

S Tracy Walker

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The NFL preseason begins tonight for the Detroit Lions, who host the New York Giants at Ford Field Head coach Dan Campbell has already stated the obvious that fans won't be seeing most starts tonight We make our predictions as to which Lions defensive players will get playing time tonight

Sure, it's the preseason and these games don't matter in the grand scheme of things. No team knows this better than the Detroit Lions, seeing as how fans still remember well their infamous undefeated preseason schedule of 2008 only to become the NFL's first team ever to lose all 16 regular season games.

We're hoping that the players who do play tonight are not only able to give it their all and give the Lions coaching staff something to think about but can stay healthy in the process.