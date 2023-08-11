Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for preseason matchup vs. New York Giants

Take a look at our prediction as to which Detroit Lions players will be hitting the field tonight.

Paul Tyler

If you can believe it, Detroit Lions football has officially returned to the Motor City, albeit in preseason form. That's not going to stop the hype train from continuing to roll in the hearts and minds of fans, who have already sold out season tickets at Ford Field for the first time in the venue's 21-year existence.

Dan Campbell has stated the obvious

In case you missed it from our article earlier today, here's what Lions coach Dan Campbell had to say when talking about which players would be hitting the field tonight.

“I’m sure you guys can guess some of them,” Campbell said.

“That’s kind of the point is get real good work, two days, high intensity, a lot of density in there as well,” he said. “I mean, they hit us on some tempo offensively yesterday, which is great for our guys. I mean, that gets on you. So it's really good work.”

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting defense

Take a look at our predictions as to which defensive players will see playing time tonight against the Giants.

Predicting Which Veteran Defensive Players Won't Play

  • EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson
  • DE/SAM — Charles Harris
  • DE/IDL — John Cominsky
  • LB Alex Anzalone
  • LB Derrick Barnes
  • CB Cameron Sutton
  • CB Jerry Jacobs
  • DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson 
  • S Kerby Joseph
  • S Tracy Walker

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The NFL preseason begins tonight for the Detroit Lions, who host the New York Giants at Ford Field
  2. Head coach Dan Campbell has already stated the obvious that fans won't be seeing most starts tonight
  3. We make our predictions as to which Lions defensive players will get playing time tonight

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions Football is back!

Sure, it's the preseason and these games don't matter in the grand scheme of things. No team knows this better than the Detroit Lions, seeing as how fans still remember well their infamous undefeated preseason schedule of 2008 only to become the NFL's first team ever to lose all 16 regular season games.

We're hoping that the players who do play tonight are not only able to give it their all and give the Lions coaching staff something to think about but can stay healthy in the process.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

