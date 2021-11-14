Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 10 matchup vs. Steelers

When the Detroit Lions take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, they will catch a little break as both QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR Chase Claypool are OUT.

That being said, the Lions defense has struggled to make big plays so far in 2021 and that will have to change if they want to pick up their first win of the season.

Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like on Sunday.

DL – Michael Brockers

DL – Nick Williams

NT – Alim McNeill

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Amani Oruwariye

CB – Jerry Jacobs

FS – Tracy Walker

SS – Will Harris