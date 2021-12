On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their second win of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like on Sunday.

DL – Michael Brockers

DL – Nick Williams

NT – Alim McNeill

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Austin Bryant

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

CB – Amani Oruwariye

CB – Ifeatu Melifonwu

FS – Tracy Walker

SS – Will Harris