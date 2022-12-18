Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 15 matchup vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a Super Bowl-caliber unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Sunday afternoon when the Lions travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. With a victory, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. A loss could end up proving to be a nail in their coffin. Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Sunday against the Jets.

Who will start for the Detroit Lions' defense against the Jets?

Here is what we believe the Detroit Lions starting defense will look like on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

DT – Alim McNeil

DT/NT – Isaiah Buggs

DE – Aidan Hutchinson

DE – John Cominsky

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

CB – Jeff Okudah

CB – Jerry Jacobs

CB – Will Harris

S – DeShon Elliott

S- Kerby Joseph

Over the past 6 weeks, the Lions’ defense, according to the advanced DVOA stats, is the No. 8 unit in the entire NFL! Let’s hope they can continue their success on Sunday against the Jets.