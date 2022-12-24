Merch
    Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

    By: W.G. Brady

    The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a great unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Saturday afternoon when the Lions travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a victory, the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. In fact, a win over the Panthers would raise the Lions’ playoff chances to 61% (not including the results of other games). A loss would lower their chances to 19% (not including the results of other games). Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Saturday against the Panthers.

    Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson

    Who will start for the Detroit Lions’ defense against the Panthers?

    Here is what we believe the Detroit Lions starting defense will look like on Saturday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

    DT – Alim McNeil

    DT/NT – Isaiah Buggs

    DE – Aidan Hutchinson

    DE – John Cominsky

    LB – Alex Anzalone

    LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

    CB – Jeff Okudah

    CB – Jerry Jacobs

    CB – Will Harris

    S – C.J. Moore (DeShon Elliott is OUT with an injury)

    S- Kerby Joseph

    Over the past 7 weeks, the Lions’ defense, according to the advanced DVOA stats, is the No. 10 unit in the entire NFL! Let’s hope they can continue their success on Sunday against the Jets.

    Detroit Lions

    Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

