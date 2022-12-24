Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a great unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Saturday afternoon when the Lions travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a victory, the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. In fact, a win over the Panthers would raise the Lions’ playoff chances to 61% (not including the results of other games). A loss would lower their chances to 19% (not including the results of other games). Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Saturday against the Panthers.

DT – Alim McNeil

DT/NT – Isaiah Buggs

DE – Aidan Hutchinson

DE – John Cominsky

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

CB – Jeff Okudah

CB – Jerry Jacobs

CB – Will Harris

S – C.J. Moore (DeShon Elliott is OUT with an injury)

S- Kerby Joseph

Over the past 7 weeks, the Lions' defense, according to the advanced DVOA stats, is the No. 10 unit in the entire NFL!