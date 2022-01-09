Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 18 matchup vs. Packers

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the 2021 regular season.
Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like this afternoon.
DL – Michael Brockers (Questionable)
DL – Nick Williams
NT – Alim McNeill
EDGE – Charles Harris
EDGE – Julian Okwara
LB – Anthony Pittman
LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Questionable)
CB – Will Harris
CB – Ifeatu Melifonwu
FS – Tracy Walker
SS – Dean Marlowe
