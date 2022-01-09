in Detroit Lions

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 18 matchup vs. Packers

The defense will have to play better than they did a week ago

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the 2021 regular season.

Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like this afternoon.

DL – Michael Brockers (Questionable) 

DL – Nick Williams 

NT – Alim McNeill 

EDGE – Charles Harris 

EDGE – Julian Okwara 

LB – Anthony Pittman

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Questionable)

CB – Will Harris

CB – Ifeatu Melifonwu

FS – Tracy Walker

SS – Dean Marlowe

What do you think?

