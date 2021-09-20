Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for MNF matchup vs. Green Bay Packers

After watching Thursday Night Football and all of Sunday’s Week 2 matchups, it’s finally game day for the Detroit Lions as they will take on the Green Bay Packers tonight on Monday Night Football.
Here is what we believe the Lions starting offense will look like for tonight’s big game.
QB – Jared Goff
RB – D’Andre Swift
FB – Jason Cabinda
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR – Kalif Raymond (Note: Raymond is questionable. If he is ruled OUT, Trinity Benson would get the nod)
TE – T.J. Hockenson
LT – Penei Sewell
LG – Jonah Jackson
C – Frank Ragnow
RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT – Matt Nelson