Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for MNF matchup vs. Green Bay Packers

After watching Thursday Night Football and all of Sunday’s Week 2 matchups, it’s finally game day for the Detroit Lions as they will take on the Green Bay Packers tonight on Monday Night Football.

Here is what we believe the Lions starting offense will look like for tonight’s big game.

QB – Jared Goff

RB – D’Andre Swift

FB – Jason Cabinda

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Kalif Raymond (Note: Raymond is questionable. If he is ruled OUT, Trinity Benson would get the nod)

TE – T.J. Hockenson

LT – Penei Sewell

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Matt Nelson