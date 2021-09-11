Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 1 matchup vs. San Francisco 49ers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will kick off a new era when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, Lions starting LT Taylor Decker has already been ruled out, forcing head coach Dan Campbell and his staff to make a tough decision.

Here is what I project the Lions starting offense will look like when the Lions host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Note: This is what I believe the Lions starting offense WILL look like, not what I think it SHOULD look like. Personally, I would leave Sewell at RT and let Nelson play LT. No need to create two problems because of one injury.

QB – Jared Goff

RB – D’Andre Swift

FB – Jason Cabinda

WR – Tyrell Williams

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – T.J. Hockenson

LT – Penei Sewell

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Matt Nelson

Nation, what do you think the Lions should do to replace Taylor Decker?