Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 10 matchup vs. Steelers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their first game of the 2021 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production.
Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.
QB – Jared Goff
RB – D’Andre Swift
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR – Kalif Raymond
WR – Trinity Benson
TE – T.J. Hockenson
LT – Taylor Decker
LG – Jonah Jackson
C – Evan Brown
RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT – Penei Sewell