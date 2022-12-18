Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 15 matchup vs. Jets

Here is what the Lions' starting offense should look like against the Jets

WAKE UP! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions will look to keep their winning ways going when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. If the Lions can pick up a big win, they will move to 7-7, despite starting their season with a 1-6 record. Though the Lions will likely have to win out to make the playoffs, they are playing some of the best football in the entire NFL, and their remaining schedule is certainly manageable. Here is what we believe the Lions starting offense will look like on Sunday against the Jets.

Who will start for the Detroit Lions offense against the Jets?

Here is what I believe the Lions starting offense will look like on Sunday against the Jets.

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jamaal Williams

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – DJ Charks

WR – Josh Reynolds

TE – Brock Wright

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Evan Brown

RT – Penei Sewell

As you can see, the offense is about as healthy as it has been all season, as Evan Brown is back and expected to start against the Jets.

