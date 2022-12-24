Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

Here we go! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions will look to keep their winning ways going when they take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina. If the Lions can pick up a big win, they will move to 8-7, despite starting their season with a 1-6 record. Though the Lions may have to win out to make the playoffs (they currently have a 40% chance of getting in), they are playing some of the best football in the entire NFL, and their remaining schedule is certainly manageable (at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay). Here is what we believe the Lions starting offense will look like on Saturday against the Panthers.

Who will start for the Detroit Lions offense against the Panthers?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jamaal Williams

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – DJ Chark

WR – Josh Reynolds

TE – Brock Wright

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Evan Brown

RT – Penei Sewell

As you can see, the offense continues to remain healthy, which is HUGE considering we are in Week 16.

The Detroit Lions Inactives List will be released at 11:30 a.m. and we will have it for you the moment it is out.

Nation, what is your prediction for today’s game?