Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 17 matchup vs. Seahawks

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their third game of the 2021 season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production without their starting QB Jared Goff, who is listed as doubtful.

Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.

QB – Tim Boyle

RB – D’Andre Swift

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Trinity Benson

WR – Tom Kennedy

TE – Ross Travis or Jared Pinkney (Both were just signed)

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson (questionable)

C – Evan Brown

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell