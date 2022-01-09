Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 18 matchup vs. Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their final game of the 2021 season when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production against a Packers team that can put up some points.

Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.

QB – Jared Goff (Questionable)

RB – D’Andre Swift

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds (Questionable)

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Brock Wright (Questionable)

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson (Questionable)

C – Evan Brown

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell (Questionable)