Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions have a promising chance to advance to a 6-1 season record as they face the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens on the road. However, the Lions' offense will face challenges as two starters, OG Jonah Jackson and RB David Montgomery, have been confirmed as unavailable. On a positive note, RB Jahmyr Gibbs is set to make his return to the lineup after being sidelined due to injury for several games.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Jameson Williams

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Kayode Awosika

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What's New?

Last week, with Jonah Jackson OUT, the Lions opted to start Kayode Awosika at left guard, and I think they will do the say this week against the Ravens. In addition, with David Montgomery OUT, I have Jahmyr Gibbs, who is returning from an injury, as the starting running back.

Bottom Line: A Tough Matchup

Jared Goff and the Lions offense will certainly have their work cut out for them on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens have a very good defense. In order to escape with a big win, the Lions offense will have to be efficient and take care of the football. If they can do that, they will be in good shape.