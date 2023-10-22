Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens: We have a couple of changes for this week's game.

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions have a promising chance to advance to a 6-1 season record as they face the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens on the road. However, the Lions' offense will face challenges as two starters, OG Jonah Jackson and RB David Montgomery, have been confirmed as unavailable. On a positive note, RB Jahmyr Gibbs is set to make his return to the lineup after being sidelined due to injury for several games.

Detroit Lions starting offense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

Jameson Williams. addresses dropped pass 2023 Detroit Lions Jared Goff NFL Starling Thomas Dan Campbell NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule Jameson Williams' suspension Why we will not be hearing from Jameson Williams is back

What's New?

Last week, with Jonah Jackson OUT, the Lions opted to start Kayode Awosika at left guard, and I think they will do the say this week against the Ravens. In addition, with David Montgomery OUT, I have Jahmyr Gibbs, who is returning from an injury, as the starting running back.

Bottom Line: A Tough Matchup

Jared Goff and the Lions offense will certainly have their work cut out for them on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens have a very good defense. In order to escape with a big win, the Lions offense will have to be efficient and take care of the football. If they can do that, they will be in good shape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?