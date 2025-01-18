fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

Predicting the Detroit Lions Starting Offense vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for an exciting Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. As one of the top teams in the NFC, the Lions will need their best offensive lineup to continue their successful campaign. With a combination of experienced leaders and emerging young stars, the Lions' starting offense will look to make a statement on the big stage. Here’s a look at the predicted starting offense as Detroit seeks to advance further in the 2024 playoffs.

Detroit Lions

Quarterback:

Jared Goff

Running Back:

Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receiver:

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
Tim Patrick

Tight End:

Sam LaPorta

Offensive Line:

LT Taylor Decker
LG Graham Glasgow
C Frank Ragnow
RG Christian Mahogany
RT Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

With this dynamic lineup, the Lions will rely on their offensive strength to push for a deep playoff run. From the consistency of Jared Goff to the speed and skill of their wide receivers, Detroit’s offense has the potential to take over games. With key matchups and a solid team chemistry, the Lions are poised to make the most of their playoff opportunity.

