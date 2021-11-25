Predicting the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day starting defense

When the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon, they will still be looking for their first win of the season.

That being said, the Lions’ defense has struggled to make big plays so far in 2021 and that will have to change if they want to pick up their first win of the season.

Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like on Thanksgiving Day.

DL – Michael Brockers

DL – Nick Williams

NT – Alim McNeill

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Austin Bryant

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

CB – Amani Oruwariye

CB – Jerry Jacobs

FS – Tracy Walker

SS – Will Harris