Predicting the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day starting defense

When the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon, they will still be looking for their first win of the season.
That being said, the Lions’ defense has struggled to make big plays so far in 2021 and that will have to change if they want to pick up their first win of the season.
Here is what the Lions starting defense should look like on Thanksgiving Day.
DL – Michael Brockers
DL – Nick Williams
NT – Alim McNeill
EDGE – Charles Harris
EDGE – Austin Bryant
LB – Alex Anzalone
LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
CB – Amani Oruwariye
CB – Jerry Jacobs
FS – Tracy Walker
SS – Will Harris