Predicting the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day starting offense

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their first game of the 2021 season when they take on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production.

Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Thanksgiving Day!

QB – Jared Goff

RB – D’Andre Swift

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Kalif Raymond

WR – Josh Reynolds

TE – T.J. Hockenson

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Evan Brown

RG – Tommy Kraemer

RT – Penei Sewell