Predicting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

After a pair of cuts on Saturday morning, the Detroit Tigers 26-man Opening Day roster is set.

Now that we know the roster, it is time to look at what the Opening Day lineup will look like.

Here is my best guess at how Tigers manager AJ Hinch will roll.

LF – Robbie Grossman

3B – Jeimer Candelario

SS – Willi Castro

1B – Miguel Cabrera

2B – Jonathan Schoop

RF – Victor Reyes

DH – Nomar Mazara

C – Wilson Ramos

CF – JaCoby Jones

Nation, what do you think about this Opening Day lineup? What adjustment(s) would you make?