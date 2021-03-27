Predicting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

After a pair of cuts on Saturday morning, the Detroit Tigers 26-man Opening Day roster is set.
Now that we know the roster, it is time to look at what the Opening Day lineup will look like.
Here is my best guess at how Tigers manager AJ Hinch will roll.
LF – Robbie Grossman
3B – Jeimer Candelario
SS – Willi Castro
1B – Miguel Cabrera
2B – Jonathan Schoop
RF – Victor Reyes
DH – Nomar Mazara
C – Wilson Ramos
CF – JaCoby Jones
Nation, what do you think about this Opening Day lineup? What adjustment(s) would you make?