Here we go!!! On Friday, the 2022 College Football Bowl Game season officially begins with two bowl games. Overall, there will be a total of 41 bowl games, then the College Football National Championship Game, which gives us a whopping 42 games to watch between December 16 and January 9. Here is who we believe will win each College Football bowl game for the 2022 season. Spoiler alert: Michigan fans will be happy!
Predicting the winner of EVERY College Football Bowl Game
|Date
|Bowl
|WINNER
|A
|LOSER
|12/16
|Bahamas
|UAB
|Miami OH
|12/16
|Cure
|UTSA
|Troy
|12/17
|Fenway
|Louisville
|Cincinnati
|12/17
|New Mexico
|BYU
|SMU
|12/17
|LA
|Washington State
|Fresno State
|12/17
|Lending Tree
|Southern Miss
|Rice
|12/17
|Las Vegas
|Oregon State
|Florida
|12/17
|Frisco
|Boise State
|N Texas
|12/19
|Myrtle Beach
|Marshall
|UConn
|12/20
|Potato
|San Jose State
|EMU
|12/20
|Boca Raton
|Toledo
|Liberty
|12/21
|New Orleans
|South Alabama
|WKU
|12/22
|Armed Forces
|Baylor
|Air Force
|12/23
|Independence
|Houston
|Louisianna
|12/23
|Gasparilla
|Wake Forest
|Missouri
|12/24
|Hawai’i
|San Diego State
|MTSU
|12/26
|Quick Lane
|NMSU
|Bowling Green
|12/27
|First Responder
|Memphis
|Utah St
|12/27
|Birmingham
|East Carolina
|Coastal
|12/27
|Camellia
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|12/27
|Guaranteed Rate
|Wisconsin
|OK State
|12/28
|Military
|Duke
|UCF
|12/28
|Liberty
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|12/28
|Holiday
|Oregon
|UNC
|12/28
|Texas
|Ole Miss
|Texas Tech
|12/29
|Pinstripe
|Minnesota
|Syracuse
|12/29
|Cheez-It
|Florida State
|Oklahoma
|12/29
|Alamo
|Texas
|Washington
|12/30
|Mayo
|Maryland
|NC State
|12/30
|Sun
|UCLA
|Pittsburgh
|12/30
|Gator
|Notre Dame
|S Carolina
|12/30
|Arizona
|Ohio
|Wyoming
|12/30
|Orange
|Clemson
|Tennessee
|12/31
|Peach
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|12/31
|Fiesta
|Michigan
|TCU
|12/31
|Music City
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|12/31
|Sugar
|Alabama
|Kansas State
|1/2
|ReliaQuest
|Miss State
|Illinois
|1/2
|Citrus
|LSU
|Purdue
|1/2
|Cotton
|USC
|Tulane
|1/2
|Rose
|Utah
|Penn State
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Michigan 31
Georgia 27