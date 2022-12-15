Here we go!!! On Friday, the 2022 College Football Bowl Game season officially begins with two bowl games. Overall, there will be a total of 41 bowl games, then the College Football National Championship Game, which gives us a whopping 42 games to watch between December 16 and January 9. Here is who we believe will win each College Football bowl game for the 2022 season. Spoiler alert: Michigan fans will be happy!

Predicting the winner of EVERY College Football Bowl Game

Date Bowl WINNER A LOSER 12/16 Bahamas UAB Miami OH 12/16 Cure UTSA Troy 12/17 Fenway Louisville Cincinnati 12/17 New Mexico BYU SMU 12/17 LA Washington State Fresno State 12/17 Lending Tree Southern Miss Rice 12/17 Las Vegas Oregon State Florida 12/17 Frisco Boise State N Texas 12/19 Myrtle Beach Marshall UConn 12/20 Potato San Jose State EMU 12/20 Boca Raton Toledo Liberty 12/21 New Orleans South Alabama WKU 12/22 Armed Forces Baylor Air Force 12/23 Independence Houston Louisianna 12/23 Gasparilla Wake Forest Missouri 12/24 Hawai’i San Diego State MTSU 12/26 Quick Lane NMSU Bowling Green 12/27 First Responder Memphis Utah St 12/27 Birmingham East Carolina Coastal 12/27 Camellia Georgia Southern Buffalo 12/27 Guaranteed Rate Wisconsin OK State 12/28 Military Duke UCF 12/28 Liberty Arkansas Kansas 12/28 Holiday Oregon UNC 12/28 Texas Ole Miss Texas Tech 12/29 Pinstripe Minnesota Syracuse 12/29 Cheez-It Florida State Oklahoma 12/29 Alamo Texas Washington 12/30 Mayo Maryland NC State 12/30 Sun UCLA Pittsburgh 12/30 Gator Notre Dame S Carolina 12/30 Arizona Ohio Wyoming 12/30 Orange Clemson Tennessee 12/31 Peach Georgia Ohio State 12/31 Fiesta Michigan TCU 12/31 Music City Iowa Kentucky 12/31 Sugar Alabama Kansas State 1/2 ReliaQuest Miss State Illinois 1/2 Citrus LSU Purdue 1/2 Cotton USC Tulane 1/2 Rose Utah Penn State

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Michigan 31

Georgia 27