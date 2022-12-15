College Sports

Predicting the winner of EVERY College Football Bowl Game

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Bowl Games start on Friday
  • Predicting the winner of every Bowl Game

Here we go!!! On Friday, the 2022 College Football Bowl Game season officially begins with two bowl games. Overall, there will be a total of 41 bowl games, then the College Football National Championship Game, which gives us a whopping 42 games to watch between December 16 and January 9. Here is who we believe will win each College Football bowl game for the 2022 season. Spoiler alert: Michigan fans will be happy!

DateBowlWINNERALOSER
12/16BahamasUABMiami OH
12/16CureUTSATroy
12/17FenwayLouisvilleCincinnati
12/17New MexicoBYUSMU
12/17LAWashington StateFresno State
12/17Lending TreeSouthern MissRice
12/17Las VegasOregon StateFlorida
12/17FriscoBoise StateN Texas
12/19Myrtle BeachMarshallUConn
12/20PotatoSan Jose StateEMU
12/20Boca RatonToledoLiberty
12/21New OrleansSouth AlabamaWKU
12/22Armed ForcesBaylorAir Force
12/23IndependenceHoustonLouisianna
12/23GasparillaWake ForestMissouri
12/24Hawai’iSan Diego StateMTSU
12/26Quick LaneNMSUBowling Green
12/27First ResponderMemphisUtah St
12/27BirminghamEast CarolinaCoastal
12/27CamelliaGeorgia SouthernBuffalo
12/27Guaranteed RateWisconsinOK State
12/28MilitaryDukeUCF
12/28LibertyArkansasKansas
12/28HolidayOregonUNC
12/28TexasOle MissTexas Tech
12/29PinstripeMinnesotaSyracuse
12/29Cheez-ItFlorida StateOklahoma
12/29AlamoTexasWashington
12/30MayoMarylandNC State
12/30SunUCLAPittsburgh
12/30GatorNotre DameS Carolina
12/30ArizonaOhioWyoming
12/30OrangeClemsonTennessee
12/31PeachGeorgiaOhio State
12/31FiestaMichiganTCU
12/31Music CityIowaKentucky
12/31SugarAlabamaKansas State
1/2ReliaQuestMiss StateIllinois
1/2CitrusLSUPurdue
1/2CottonUSCTulane
1/2RoseUtahPenn State

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Michigan 31

Georgia 27


College Football Bowl Game

