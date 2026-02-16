Predicting Where Al-Quadin Muhammad Will Play in 2026

Al-Quadin Muhammad quietly put together one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career in 2025, and it came in a role that didn’t even guarantee him a starting spot.

Now, as free agency approaches, the question isn’t whether Muhammad earned himself a market. It’s where that market will be strongest.

A Sneaky-Productive Year in Detroit

Muhammad finished the 2025 season with 11 sacks, the most of any impending free agent edge defender. What makes that number even more impressive is how he got there.

He did it off the bench

He did it as a rotational pass rusher

He did it without being the focal point of the defensive front

According to PFF, Muhammad posted:

74.3 overall defensive grade

71.9 pass-rush grade

53 total pressures

12 sacks (top-10 among edge defenders)

That production stands out, especially for a player who has largely flown under the radar throughout his career.

Why Teams Will Be Interested — and Why Detroit Might Not Pay

Muhammad has shown flashes before, notably with six sacks for Indianapolis in 2021, but consistency has never defined his career. Detroit’s defensive scheme allowed him to thrive as a situational weapon rather than a full-time edge, and that context matters.

For the Lions, the decision is complicated:

Muhammad is entering his 30s

Detroit already has significant money tied up along the defensive front

Paying starter-level money for a rotational edge may not align with Brad Holmes’ long-term cap strategy

That opens the door for a team with more cap flexibility and a specific pass-rush need.

Why the Jets Make Sense

If Muhammad doesn’t return to Detroit, the New York Jets stand out as a logical destination.

Aaron Glenn knows exactly how to deploy him

The Jets have far more cap space

They need edge production without committing to elite-tier money

A deal in the $7–8 million per year range feels realistic, a price Detroit may not be willing to match, but one New York could justify if Muhammad is viewed as a high-impact rotational disruptor rather than a traditional every-down edge.

Final Prediction

Muhammad’s 2025 tape changed how teams view him. While Detroit helped unlock his best season, the economics may push him elsewhere.

Prediction: Al-Quadin Muhammad signs with the New York Jets.