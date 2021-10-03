Predicting where Michigan and Michigan State will be ranked in the Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines went into Wisconsin and easily disposed of the Badgers by a score of 38-17. It was the first win for Michigan in Madison since 2001 and plenty are starting to believe that Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines, “back.”

A few hours later, the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans hosted Western Kentucky in East Lansing and though they gave up a ton of passing yards, they were easily able to defeat the Hilltoppers.

Later today, the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for Week 6 will be released and you can bet that both the Wolverines and Spartans will move up.

My son William always puts together his Top 25 for each week and he predicts Michigan will move all the way up to No. 8 in the poll, while Michigan State will climb up to No. 12.

Nation, where do you think the Wolverines and Spartans will be ranked?