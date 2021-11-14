Predicting where Michigan State and Michigan will be ranked in the Week 11 AP Top 25

Both No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Michigan (AP Rankings) handled their business on Saturday with nice wins over Maryland and Penn State, which means they will both remain in the Top 10 when the Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings are released.

When the Week 11 Top 25 rankings are released on Sunday afternoon, I predict that both the Spartans and Wolverines will each move up one spot.

Here is what I believe the Top 10 will look like.

Georgia Alabama Cincinnati Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss

Nation, where do you see Michigan State and Michigan being ranked when the poll is released?