Predicting where the Detroit Lions top free agents will sign for 2021 season

The NFL tampering period is here and since I just so happen to be on my lunch, I figured it would be fun to give my two cents on where the Detroit Lions top free agents will sign for the 2021 season.
Some of these beliefs are based on various reports/rumors I have read, while others are just a gut feeling.
Here we go!
Kenny Golladay – New York Giants
Marvin Jones Jr. – Miami Dolphins
Danny Amendola – San Francisco 49ers
Jarrad Davis – Detroit Lions
Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Detroit Lions
Romeo Okwara – Buffalo Bills
Matt Prater – Detroit Lions
Nation, what do you think?