Predicting who the Detroit Red Wings will select with the No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

We are just hours away from the start of the 2021 NHL Draft which means it will not be long until we know who Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will select with the No. 6 overall pick.

There has been plenty of speculation as to who Yzerman will decide to select, including a report that he is strongly linked to goaltender, Jesper Wallstedt.

Prior to Thursday’s trade in which the Red Wings acquired G Alex Nedeljkovic, I was prepared to predict that Yzerman would make Wallstedt the first goaltender to be taken in the Top 10 since Carey Price was taken No. 5 in 2005.

But with Nedeljkovic on the roster, I am thinking Yzerman will decide to go in a different direction and select a skater.

So, my prediction is that with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings will select Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough-OHL.

I believe McTavish is the second-best center prospect in this draft behind Matthew Beniers out of Michigan and he would be a very solid pick for Yzerman as he continues to rebuild the Red Wings roster.

Nation, who do you think the Red Wings will select at No. 6?