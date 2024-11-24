Predicting Who Will Replace Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold vs. Colts

Heading into their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions were hopeful that rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold would be able to suit up. On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell provided a positive update, indicating that Arnold was trending in the right direction despite dealing with a groin injury. However, by Saturday, the Lions ruled Arnold OUT for the game, forcing the coaching staff to make a decision on who would step in.

One option for replacing Arnold is veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who has been activated for Sunday's game. Moseley, however, has not played in nearly 14 months, with his last game coming on October 8, 2023. Given the extended absence and Moseley’s lack of recent game action, it seems unlikely that the Lions would start him in such an important matchup, especially against a team like the Colts.

Instead, I believe the Lions will turn to Kindle Vildor, who has been active in all 10 games this season. Vildor has registered five tackles and one pass defended, and while he may not have the same experience as Moseley, he has been more involved with the team this year and has proven to be reliable when called upon. Expect Vildor to fill in for Arnold while the Lions look to keep their momentum going against the Colts.