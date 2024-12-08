Predicting Who Will Win the Detroit Lions Final 4 Regular Season Games

The Detroit Lions are on a roll! After winning three games in just 12 days, they’ve now secured 11 consecutive victories and are sitting pretty with a 12-1 record. As they march toward their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl championship, the Lions are in a prime position to finish strong. With just four regular-season games left, here’s how I think the final stretch will play out for Detroit:

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills (10-2) – Lions win 31-27

The Lions will face a tough test against the Bills, who are in a battle for playoff positioning. However, with their explosive offense led by Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit will manage to outpace Buffalo in a high-scoring thriller. The Lions’ defense will bend but not break, making enough key stops to keep the Bills from pulling off the win.

Week 16 at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Lions win 34-23

The Bears are struggling this season, and while a divisional matchup always brings extra intensity, the Lions are simply too talented. With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs controlling the ground game and Goff continuing his solid play, Detroit will walk away with a convincing win at Soldier Field. Chicago’s defense will have no answer for the Lions' dynamic offense.

Week 17 at San Francisco 49ers (5-7) – Lions win 27-23

The 49ers have had their ups and downs this season, and while their defense can be stout, the Lions will rise to the challenge. A hard-fought battle in Santa Clara will come down to the final moments, but the Lions’ offense will come through in the clutch, and their defense will make just enough plays to stymie San Francisco’s offense in the final minutes.

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-2) – Lions win 30-24

A potential NFC North championship clash, the Lions will be playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With their playoff spot already secured, Detroit will play with determination and will leave nothing to chance. The Vikings will put up a fight, but the Lions’ offense will shine one last time in the regular season to finish strong.

The Bottom Line

I’ve got the Lions running the table, finishing the regular season with a 16-1 record. This will not only secure them the NFC North title but also the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. With momentum on their side and confidence building, the Lions are poised for a Super Bowl run!