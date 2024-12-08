fb
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Predicting Who Will Win the Detroit Lions Final 4 Regular Season Games

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are on a roll! After winning three games in just 12 days, they’ve now secured 11 consecutive victories and are sitting pretty with a 12-1 record. As they march toward their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl championship, the Lions are in a prime position to finish strong. With just four regular-season games left, here’s how I think the final stretch will play out for Detroit:

Detroit Lions

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills (10-2) – Lions win 31-27

The Lions will face a tough test against the Bills, who are in a battle for playoff positioning. However, with their explosive offense led by Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit will manage to outpace Buffalo in a high-scoring thriller. The Lions’ defense will bend but not break, making enough key stops to keep the Bills from pulling off the win.

Week 16 at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Lions win 34-23

The Bears are struggling this season, and while a divisional matchup always brings extra intensity, the Lions are simply too talented. With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs controlling the ground game and Goff continuing his solid play, Detroit will walk away with a convincing win at Soldier Field. Chicago’s defense will have no answer for the Lions' dynamic offense.

Week 17 at San Francisco 49ers (5-7) – Lions win 27-23

The 49ers have had their ups and downs this season, and while their defense can be stout, the Lions will rise to the challenge. A hard-fought battle in Santa Clara will come down to the final moments, but the Lions’ offense will come through in the clutch, and their defense will make just enough plays to stymie San Francisco’s offense in the final minutes.

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-2) – Lions win 30-24

A potential NFC North championship clash, the Lions will be playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With their playoff spot already secured, Detroit will play with determination and will leave nothing to chance. The Vikings will put up a fight, but the Lions’ offense will shine one last time in the regular season to finish strong.

Detroit Lions super Bowl

The Bottom Line

I’ve got the Lions running the table, finishing the regular season with a 16-1 record. This will not only secure them the NFC North title but also the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. With momentum on their side and confidence building, the Lions are poised for a Super Bowl run!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
