Predicting Who Would Replace Detroit Lions O-Line Coach Hank Fraley

The Detroit Lions may soon face a significant coaching change if offensive line coach Hank Fraley departs for an opportunity elsewhere, particularly as a candidate for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator role. If Fraley does leave, head coach Dan Campbell will have to find a new offensive line coach to fill his shoes. However, Campbell likely won’t have to look far to find a capable replacement, as current assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver seems like a natural candidate for the promotion.

Oliver has been with the Lions since 2021, initially joining as an offensive quality control coach before moving into the assistant offensive line coach role for the past three seasons. His tenure with the team, along with his familiarity with the system and staff, puts him in a prime position to step up if Fraley moves on.

Before joining the NFL, Oliver had a strong coaching background at the collegiate level. As a former offensive lineman for the University of San Diego from 2011-2015, he played under Fraley during the 2012 season. He also worked closely with current Lions Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who served as his offensive coordinator during his college career. Oliver’s experience in both coaching and playing provides him with a deep understanding of offensive line play and what it takes to develop a high-performing unit.

Coaching Background and Experience

Oliver’s coaching career began in 2016 when he became a graduate assistant at the University of Idaho, working primarily with the offensive line for two seasons. In 2018, he moved to Montana State-Northern, where he was named offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator. His next step took him back to Idaho, where he served as the director of operations before transitioning into coaching tight ends in 2019.

In 2020, Oliver returned to his alma mater, the University of San Diego, to oversee tight ends, continuing to expand his coaching portfolio before joining the Lions in 2021.

The Lions' Offensive Line Success Under Fraley

Under Fraley’s leadership, the Lions' offensive line has developed into one of the most formidable in the NFL. The combination of strong blocking in both the run and pass game has been a critical part of the team’s offensive success in recent years. If Oliver steps into Fraley’s role, he will look to maintain that success and further develop the offensive line talent already in place.

Bottom Line

If Hank Fraley moves on to a new opportunity, Steve Oliver appears to be the natural successor as Detroit's offensive line coach. His experience with the team, familiarity with the coaching staff, and previous success at the collegiate level make him an ideal candidate to step up and keep the Lions’ offensive line on track for continued success. As the offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see how the Lions handle this potential transition and if Oliver will be promoted to fill the important role left by Fraley.