Prediction: Jamaal Williams will enter NFL record book vs. Patriots

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be on the road to take on the New England Patriots and RB Jamaal Williams will have the opportunity to make NFL history.

Though it has not yet been made official by the Lions, RB D’Andre Swift will almost certainly get another week off as he continues to recover from his shoulder and ankle injuries.

How will Jamaal Williams enter the NFL record books?

With Swift likely out for Sunday’s game, Jamaal Williams will continue to lead the way and he may just tie an NFL record that is held by Hall of Famer, Jim Brown.

On Friday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN released his ‘Bold Prediction’ for the Lions in Week 5 and he is predicting that Williams will tie Brown’s NFL record.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams will rush for at least two touchdowns. No, Williams isn’t the greatest running back of all time — or possibly even the best overall on his team — but he has proven to be consistent and durable behind a strong offensive line. He will etch his name in the record books, joining Jim Brown in 1958 as the second player in league history to score multiple touchdowns in four of the team’s first five games. Even without D’Andre Swift, the Lions’ ground attack is rolling, and that won’t stop against New England. Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

Though the first four weeks of the season, Williams leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns and he has been good as Swift has dealt with injuries.

The Patriots’ rushing defense is nothing to call home about and the way the Lions’ offense is humming, it would not be surprising to see Williams punch in a couple of touchdowns on Sunday afternoon.