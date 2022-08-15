Earlier today, the first AP Preseason Top 25 poll of the 2022 season was released and both Michigan and Michigan State are highly ranked.

As you can see below, Michigan, which is coming off a fantastic Big Ten Championship season comes in at No. 8, while Michigan State, who surprised quite a few people during the 2021 season, is ranked No. 15 to start the 2022 season.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country to start the season, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll released

Overall, four Big Ten teams made the Top 25 including Ohio State (2), Michigan (8), Michigan State (15), and Wisconsin (18). Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, and Nebraska also received votes.

Here’s a look at the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (6)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami (FL)

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

