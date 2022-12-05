Preseason No. 1 drops out of Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Week 4 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and the upsets continue to roll in. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina continues to lose, and their new ranking (or lack thereof) in the Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, there are a handful of teams that have been playing extremely well early on in the season. In case you were wondering, Michigan State received 3 total votes, while Michigan is nowhere to be seen.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ... Please enable JavaScript

What is the Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll?

Here are the full Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll:

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos



Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan State 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1.