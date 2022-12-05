College Sports

Preseason No. 1 drops out of Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Week 4 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and the upsets continue to roll in. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina continues to lose, and their new ranking (or lack thereof) in the Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, there are a handful of teams that have been playing extremely well early on in the season. In case you were wondering, Michigan State received 3 total votes, while Michigan is nowhere to be seen.

AP College Basketball Top 25

What is the Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll?

Here are the full Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll:

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREV.
1Houston (37)8-01,5021
2Texas (14)6-01,4732
3Virginia (3)7-01,4163
4Purdue (8)8-01,4115
5UConn9-01,2958
6Kansas8-11,1319
7Tennessee7-11,04613
8Alabama7-11,029T-11
9Arkansas7-11,021T-11
10Arizona7-11,0134
11Auburn8-085315
12Baylor6-28416
13Maryland8-081122
14Indiana7-175918
15Duke8-274517
16Kentucky6-259619
17Illinois6-255416
18Gonzaga5-351714
19UCLA7-247921
20Iowa State7-137623
21Creighton6-33467
22San Diego State6-226524
23Mississippi State8-0187NR
24TCU6-1113NR
25Ohio State6-28125

Others receiving votes

Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan State 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1.

AP College Basketball Top 25

