President Donald Trump predicts when NFL season will kick off

According to reports, during a conference call on Saturday with professional sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he believes the 2020 NFL season should start on time in September.

There has not yet been confirmation from medical experts that this is a realistic outcome.

