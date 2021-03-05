President of player personnel Kyle O’Brien, Detroit Lions part ways

Sharing is caring!

The evolution of the new-look Detroit Lions continues with another personnel move announced minutes ago.

The team and president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien have parted ways:

Prior to coming to Detroit, O’Brien served as Jacksonville Jaguars’ director of college scouting for three seasons, as well as spending a year with the Kansas City Chiefs as a national scout. Additionally, he spent a decade with the New England Patriots in the scouting department, working alongside future Lions GM Bob Quinn.