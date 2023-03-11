Merch
Red Wings Notes

PREVIEW: Detroit Red Wings Take on League Leading Boston Bruins. Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

It definitely won't be an easy one today against the NHL's top team.

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings will play the first half of a home and home this afternoon against the Boston Bruins in Boston with puck drop set for 1:00 PM. This is the second game of the season against the Bruins for Detroit having dropped the first one 5-1 in Boston back on October 27th.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (29-26-9) vs. Boston Bruins (49-9-5)
When: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden (Boston, MA)
Channel: ABC

Red Wings vs. Bruins Scoring Leaders:

Detroit Red Wings

Why It Matters:

This is the first matchup for the Red Wings against their former teammate Tyler Bertuzzi as he is playing in his third game as a member of the Boston Bruins having recorded an assist in his first game. This game will be a tough task for the Red Wings as they will have to shut down the Bruins' explosive offense led by David Pastrnak. The Red Wings will be without Robby Fabbri for this one after he suffered an injury in Thursday's game, is considered day-to-day, and a huge loss for the Wings' offense. The Red Wings did call up Austin Czarnik to fill the gap.

The Red Wings' first defensive pairing in Moritz Seider and Jake Walman has done a great job keeping other teams superstars at bay since they were paired together for the first time on New Year's Eve. Magnus Hellberg gets the nod in net for this one and he will have a tough task as the Bruins' offense averages 3.76 goals per game which is second in the league. The Bruins also allow 2.10 goals a game while the Red Wings score 2.97 a game and allow 3.25 per game.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins by the numbers:

Detroit Red Wings

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin

Larkin tonight is playing in his 64th game of the season today having missed only one game this season. Larkin has managed 60 points this season his second consecutive season hitting that mark and the fourth time in his career he has reached 60+ points. Larkin has scored 24 goals and has 36 assists to get him to the 60-point mark. In his last three games, Larkin has scored two goals.

Larkin is slated to play on the first line alongside Pius Suter and Lucas Raymond. Larkin will also play on the first power play unit with Raymond, David Perron, Alex Chiasson, and Seider.

  • Larkin has 13 power play goals, ten power play assists, and one shorthanded goal this season.
  • Larkin has 42 power play goals, 49 power play assists in his career, and six shorthanded goals in his career.

Larkin’s career vs. Boston

Larkin has played in 22 games in his career against the Bruins and has scored seven goals and added seven assists. In the matchup earlier in the season Larkin was held off the scoresheet. Last season in three games against the Bruins Larkin scored a goal and added an assist. Look for Larkin to find the scoresheet today against Boston.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday over the Blackhawks to snap their six-game losing streak and keep pace with the teams ahead of them for the playoff chase. Today’s game will not be an easy task against the best team in the league.

The Red Wings trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final playoff spot. They still have four teams ahead of them in the standings from reaching that spot, so they still need help. A win or even managing a point today could go a long way in the Red Wings building momentum.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
