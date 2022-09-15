Preview: Detroit Tigers (54-89) v. Chicago White Sox (73-70)

The Chicago White Sox (73-70) come to town for their final time in 2022 to face the Detroit Tigers (54-89). A.J. Reilly gives a breakdown of the pitching matchups and the series as a whole, showing how the Tigers may be able to scratch out a win or two.

Pitching Matchups

Game 1 (Friday, 710): Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP; 9.91 k/9, 3.37 BB/9, 4.21 FIP, 8.3% barrel rate, 40% hard hit rate. 1st and 3rd time through the order: .300 (.315), .384 (.383) wOBA, 8.51 ERA (3rd time) ) v. Matt Manning (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP; 3.75 FIP, 6.93 k/9, 2.49 bb/9, in SEPT: 10.1, 3.48 ERA, 4BB 7Ks, .205 avg against.) Game 2 (Saturday, 610); Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 3.95 FIP, 1.20 WHIP; 5.67 k/9, 2.00 bb/9, last start against DET: 8.0 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 Ks—have to jump on him first time through, gets much better second time through, and only slightly worse third time ) v. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 4.49 FIP, 1.39 WHIP; 7.09 k/9, 3.55 BB/9; Walks will be the biggest issue) Game 3 (1210): Michael Kopech (5-9, 3.77 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 1.20 WHIP; tough on lefties (.214, 62 Ks) and righties (.190, 43 Ks), 27 Ks/12BB in 31 IP in AUG/SEPT) v. Drew Hutchinson (2-8, 4.24 ERA, 4.63 FIP, 1.45 WHIP — eat innings and get outs, keep the score competitive

Breakdown

Have to put the ball in play; they are not a good fielding team. Tough to do against a really good pitching staff and bullpen. Their offense is DANGEROUS; you have to find a way to limit the damage.

And we’re gonna talk a little bit about how the tigers can scratch out some wins game. One Friday at seven, 10 is gonna feature Lucas Gito who’s going to face off against Matt Manning. Now Giolito’s 10 and nine with a 5.18 era, a 1.49 whip. He strikes out about 10 batters per nine innings and walks about 3.4 per. He has an 8.3% barrel rate and a 40% hard-hit rate. But I wanna specifically dig into his times through the order first and third times through the order are when you get to Lucas. Gito the first time through the order he gives up. He has hitters are hitting about 300 against him with a 3 84 weighted on base.

In the third time through the order, he has a three 15 average against and a 3 83 weighted on-base average. And that third time through the order, he has an 8 51 era. So what’s the key there. Get to him early and turn over the lineup as many times as possible. Matt Manning is two and two. He’s got a 3 73 era at a 1 22 whip, a 3 75 F he’s striking out about seven per nine innings and walking two and a half per nine in September.

He’s gone 10 to third innings with a 3 48 era, four walks of seven Ks, and a 2 0 5 average against he’s got to walk less hitters. That’s gonna be a theme for these first couple of. Gotta walk, less hitters, gotta create more out. Stop putting people on the base pass Saturday game two at six 10. Johnny Cueto is going to be facing off against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Cueto is seven and eight with a 3 0 9 era, and a 3 95 fit a one 20 whip, and he strikes out six per nine innings and walks two per nine innings in his last start against Detroit. He went eight inning, zero run, zero walks, five strikeouts. You have to jump on him through the first time through the lineup because he gets much better the second time through the lineup and only slightly worse.

The third time through the lineup, Eduardo Rodriguez is making another start since he’s come back. He’s three and five with the four 50 ERA 4.49, 5, and 1.39 WHIP seven strikeouts per nine innings. Three and a half walks per nine innings, and his walks are the biggest issue. He has got to be around the plate more and he has got to stop getting people on base for free. We gotta stop doing that. It’s going to be a long series. If Matt Manning and in ARD Rodriguez have 3, 4, 5 walks in their outings, it’s gonna be brutal. 📍 Game three on Sunday at 1210. It’s early. Michael cop’s gonna be facing off against Drew Hutchinson. KOIC is five and nine with a 3 77 era of 4 55. So he’s been pitching actually a little bit worse than what his era would indicate one 20 whip, but he’s tough on lefties two 14 average with 62 Ks.

Andy’s tough on righties, a one 90 average with 43 GS. He has 27 Ks and 12 walks in 31 innings pitch from August and September against drew Hutchin. Who’s two and eight with a 4 24 era and a 4 63 fit. All we ask of drew Hutchinson. Every time not even getting into the advanced stats is please just eat innings, get outs and keep the score competitive.

That’s all they have to do. That’s all he has to do. That’s your pitching match up. So let’s break this down. Okay. You have to put this ball, the ball in play against a team that is not very good at fielding. They’re actually second to last in major league baseball in the fielding statistics. It’s tough to do against a really good pitching staff in bullpen though, which they have top 10 in starting staff.

And I think top 12 in bullpen and their offense is dangerous. You have to find a way to limit the damage. They’re going to put the ball in play. You have to find a way to minimize the damage that occurs when the ball is in. And we’re gonna talk, I’m gonna predict the, the rest of the, the, the schedule. But, uh, what I, what I think is going to happen is the tigers play the white Sox.

Two more times in one of those series, they will win one of the series that they play with the white Sox. They won’t be swept in the other one, but we’re going to get to that in the thoughts. Here’s the deal. If this is a series you wanna win, it would be a great way to, to kind of fix the feeling from the Astro series to win a series against the Chicago white Sox.

If you wanna do that, you have to limit, limit the damage by their offense have to, and you gotta get to their pitching early. You gotta get those guys into the second, third time around the lineup, because if you go into the, the game with a lead or a deficit late, their bullpen is nails. They’re good. So it’ll be interesting three games this weekend, and it’s gonna be fun. Hopefully

