Pro Boxer Dies Just Days After Breaking Mike Tyson’s Record

Professional boxer Paul Bamba has tragically passed away at the age of 35, just days after achieving a monumental milestone in his career. Bamba’s family and manager confirmed the news of his unexpected death on social media Friday. While the cause of death has not been revealed, the boxing world is in mourning for the loss of a champion who made a significant impact in a very short time.

Breaking Mike Tyson’s Record

Just six days before his death, Bamba made history by breaking a record previously held by the legendary Mike Tyson. The record was set when Bamba won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight Championship, marking his 14th consecutive win of the year—all by knockout. His achievement in 2024 surpassed Tyson’s record for the most knockouts in a single year, cementing his place in boxing history.

Following his championship victory, Bamba took to social media to reflect on his remarkable achievement. “This year I set out with a goal. I did just that,” he shared in an Instagram post. “Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to, overcame and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances. 14 fights. 14 knockouts ending with the WBA GOLD cruiserweight world title.”

A Champion on and off the Ring

Bamba’s manager and family, including R&B singer Ne-Yo, released a joint statement on social media confirming his passing. The statement read as follows:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives.”

Those who knew Bamba described him as a fierce competitor with an unmatched drive for greatness. But it wasn’t just his athletic prowess that left a lasting impression—it was his character and the inspiration he provided to others. “He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.”

Bamba had long been an advocate for chasing seemingly impossible goals. His final Instagram post included a message of empowerment: “Blessed to have my family, my team and all my supporters along the way. That being said if you got what some might call an ‘outlandish goal’ GO chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong!”

A Legacy Cut Short

Paul Bamba’s death has left a void in the boxing world, as his promising career was just beginning to gain widespread recognition. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time as they navigate their grief, but they have made it clear that Bamba’s legacy as a fierce competitor and an inspiration will live on.