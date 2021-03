Sharing is caring!

In the latest episode of things you don’t want your starting wide receiver doing in the offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster recently accepted the challenge of allowing professional boxer Ryan Garcia repeatedly (and violently) punch him in the ribs.

From TMZ:

Here’s JuJu Smith-Schuster eating over TWENTY punches from boxing superstar Ryan Garcia for a “body shot challenge” video … just days before he’s set to sign a new, mega-contract!!

JuJu — who will likely move on from the Steelers and ink a multi-million dollar deal with a new team later this month — decided to hit the gym with Garcia and take a pounding.

If you’re unfamiliar, Garcia has made the “body shot challenge” famous over the last few months … both taking and giving punches to and from celebs in wild, viral videos.

Check it out.

Ryan Garcia not going easy on JuJu in the Body Shot Challenge 😳 @TeamJuJu (via kingryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/PIA3XJO2rO — Overtime (@overtime) March 3, 2021