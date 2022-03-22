Pro Football Focus graph shows most (and least) improved NFL teams so far this offseason

The first wave of the 2022 NFL free agency period is wrapping up and some teams have clearly improved their roster while others are heading in the wrong direction.

Pro Football Focus just released a graph showing which NFL teams have improved the most and which teams have gotten worse in terms of wins above replacement (WAR).

Plenty of people have come out of the woodwork to blast the Detroit Lions for bringing back so many of their own players from a year ago, and for not making any big splashes in free agency.

Well, as you can see below, the Lions may not be the No. 1 most improved team so far this offseason but they are the No. 11 most improved team in the NFL, according to PFF.

Check it out