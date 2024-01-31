Pro Football Focus names Alim McNeill as Detroit Lions most-improved player for 2023

Pro Football Focus names Detroit Lions most-improved player for 2023

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has named Alim McNeill of the Detroit Lions as the team's most-improved player for the 2023 season. This recognition is a testament to McNeill's significant development and impact on the field. The defensive lineman, a former third-round pick, has shown remarkable progress, especially in his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

McNeill's Impressive Growth

2022 PFF Grade: 69.8

2023 PFF Grade: 88.5

McNeill's journey from a 2022 PFF grade of 69.8 to an impressive 88.5 in 2023 is a clear indicator of his growth and effectiveness as a player. His ability to enhance his game and contribute more significantly to the Lions' defense has been evident throughout the season.

Sack Surge and Quarterback Pressures

Career sack total more than doubled in 2023.

Achieved five sacks and a career-high 34 quarterback pressures this season.

After tallying just three sacks over his first two seasons, McNeill's increased sack total to five in the 2023 season, more than doubling his career total. Additionally, he recorded a career-high 34 quarterback pressures, demonstrating his improved ability to challenge and pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently.

The Bottom Line – A Rising Defensive Force

Alim McNeill's recognition as the most improved player by Pro Football Focus for the 2023 season is a clear reflection of his hard work, skill development, and increasing impact on the field. His advancement from a promising third-round pick to a standout defensive player exemplifies the type of growth and improvement that teams hope to see in their young talent. McNeill's trajectory not only bodes well for his future but also signals a bright spot in the Detroit Lions' defensive lineup, promising a stronger and more formidable presence in upcoming seasons.