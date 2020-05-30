Pro Football Focus names Detroit Lions most underrated player

Who is the most underrated player on the Detroit Lions?

That’s a question I really had not given much thought to until Pro Football Focus released a piece titled, “Most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams.”

According to PFF, the most underrated player on the Lions is center, Frank Ragnow.

Ragnow was a PFF favorite coming out of Arkansas in the 2018 NFL Draft after several seasons of strong grading at the college level, but he struggled in pass protection out of the gates as a rookie. The Lions moved Ragnow to center in 2019 — a position where he dominated in college — and his results improved.

Ragnow ended last season as the sixth-highest-graded center in the NFL, and his 78.3 run-blocking grade trailed only Jason Kelce at the position.

Set to remain the team’s starting center heading into 2020, Ragnow is poised to continue to develop into one of the top young interior offensive linemen in the NFL.

After looking up and down the roster, and taking WR Kenny Golladay out of the equation since he has been getting a ton of respect after his 2019 season, I would have to agree that Ragnow gets the nod as “most underrated” on the Detroit Lions.

Nation, who do you think is the most underrated player on the Lions?