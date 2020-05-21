41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Pro Football Focus projects Detroit Lions starting lineup for 2020

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Report: LeBron James got NFL contract offer in 2011

Arnold Powell - 0
Back in 2011, during the NBA lockout, LeBron James was unsure how long he would be out of basketball so he started to shift...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers comment on former players’ complaints about Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
Since leaving the Detroit Lions, Glover Quin, Darius Slay, and others have had some not so nice things to say about their former head...
Read more

We are still a ways away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and there are sure to be some big-time training camp battles in Allen Park, but Pro Football Focus is already projecting the Detroit Lions starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Here is what PFF has for the Lions starting offense, which is lock-step with my prediction, though I do believe Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift will both have opportunities to start when the season begins. In fact, don’t be surprised to see both in the game at the same time in 2020.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kerryon Johnson

WR: Kenny Golladay

WR: Marvin Jones Jr.

Slot: Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Joe Dahl

C: Frank Ragnow

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Here is what PFF believes the Lions starting defense will look like to start the 2020 season. As you can see, there will be six new faces on the Lions starting defense compared to a season ago. (7 if you include Da’Shawn Hand, who is returning from injury).

Defense

DI: Danny Shelton

DI: Da’Shawn Hand

EDGE: Trey Flowers

EDGE: Julian Okwara

LB: Jamie Collins Sr.

LB: Jarrad Davis

CB: Desmond Trufant

CB: Jeffrey Okudah

CB: Justin Coleman

S: Tracy Walker

S: Duron Harmon

Nation, what do you think of these projections? Would you make any changes?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleDanny Amendola and Trey Flowers comment on former players’ complaints about Matt Patricia
Next articleReport: LeBron James got NFL contract offer in 2011

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!