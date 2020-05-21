Pro Football Focus projects Detroit Lions starting lineup for 2020

We are still a ways away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and there are sure to be some big-time training camp battles in Allen Park, but Pro Football Focus is already projecting the Detroit Lions starting lineup for the upcoming season.
Here is what PFF has for the Lions starting offense, which is lock-step with my prediction, though I do believe Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift will both have opportunities to start when the season begins. In fact, don’t be surprised to see both in the game at the same time in 2020.
Offense
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Kerryon Johnson
WR: Kenny Golladay
WR: Marvin Jones Jr.
Slot: Danny Amendola
TE: T.J. Hockenson
LT: Taylor Decker
LG: Joe Dahl
C: Frank Ragnow
RG: Jonah Jackson
RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Here is what PFF believes the Lions starting defense will look like to start the 2020 season. As you can see, there will be six new faces on the Lions starting defense compared to a season ago. (7 if you include Da’Shawn Hand, who is returning from injury).
Defense
DI: Danny Shelton
DI: Da’Shawn Hand
EDGE: Trey Flowers
EDGE: Julian Okwara
LB: Jamie Collins Sr.
LB: Jarrad Davis
CB: Desmond Trufant
CB: Jeffrey Okudah
CB: Justin Coleman
S: Tracy Walker
S: Duron Harmon
Nation, what do you think of these projections? Would you make any changes?