Pro Football Focus projects Detroit Lions starting lineup for 2020

We are still a ways away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and there are sure to be some big-time training camp battles in Allen Park, but Pro Football Focus is already projecting the Detroit Lions starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Here is what PFF has for the Lions starting offense, which is lock-step with my prediction, though I do believe Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift will both have opportunities to start when the season begins. In fact, don’t be surprised to see both in the game at the same time in 2020.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kerryon Johnson

WR: Kenny Golladay

WR: Marvin Jones Jr.

Slot: Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Joe Dahl

C: Frank Ragnow

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Here is what PFF believes the Lions starting defense will look like to start the 2020 season. As you can see, there will be six new faces on the Lions starting defense compared to a season ago. (7 if you include Da’Shawn Hand, who is returning from injury).

Defense

DI: Danny Shelton

DI: Da’Shawn Hand

EDGE: Trey Flowers

EDGE: Julian Okwara

LB: Jamie Collins Sr.

LB: Jarrad Davis

CB: Desmond Trufant

CB: Jeffrey Okudah

CB: Justin Coleman

S: Tracy Walker

S: Duron Harmon

Nation, what do you think of these projections? Would you make any changes?