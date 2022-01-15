Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit Lions Top 10 offensive players from 2021

The 2021 season is a wrap for the Detroit Lions, which means it is time to see which players played best, according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF has released their final regular-season grades and here are the top 10 offensive players for the Lions (100 snaps minimum)
- Frank Ragnow 86.7
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 79.9
- Penei Sewell 77.4
- Craig Reynolds 76.5
- Taylor Decker 75.3
- Quintez Cephus 71.7
- Jonah Jackson 70.0
- Jamaal Williams 69.8
- KhaDarel Hodge 68.1
- T.J. Hockenson 68.1
As you can see, two rookies (St. Brown and Sewell) were two of the Lions top offensive players in 2021.
