in Detroit Lions

Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit Lions Top 10 offensive players from 2021

The 2021 season is a wrap for the Detroit Lions, which means it is time to see which players played best, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF has released their final regular-season grades and here are the top 10 offensive players for the Lions (100 snaps minimum)

  1. Frank Ragnow 86.7
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown 79.9
  3. Penei Sewell 77.4
  4. Craig Reynolds 76.5
  5. Taylor Decker 75.3
  6. Quintez Cephus 71.7
  7. Jonah Jackson 70.0
  8. Jamaal Williams 69.8
  9. KhaDarel Hodge 68.1
  10. T.J. Hockenson 68.1

As you can see, two rookies (St. Brown and Sewell) were two of the Lions top offensive players in 2021.

What do you think?

