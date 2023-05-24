Pro Football Focus ranks NFL divisions for 2023

Pro Football Focus, the renowned football analytics and grading website, recently released their rankings of the NFL divisions for the upcoming 2023 season. Let's take a closer look at their assessment and how it may impact the Detroit Lions‘ chances of success in the NFC North.

AFC North Reigns Supreme

According to Pro Football Focus, the AFC North takes the top spot in their divisional rankings for the 2023 season. With teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals, the AFC North boasts a collection of competitive rosters that are expected to make significant noise this year.

The AFC West secures the second spot in the rankings, featuring powerhouse teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. This division is stacked with talented players and strong coaching staffs, setting the stage for fierce competition throughout the season.

NFC East Claims Third Position

The NFC East finds itself in the third spot, with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants. This was one of the best divisions in football in 2022, with the Eagles advancing all the way to the Super Bowl, and you can bet it will be solid again this coming season.

NFC North's Standing

Pro Football Focus places the NFC North in the sixth position among the eight divisions. However, it's worth noting that the division's dynamics can change quickly, making preseason rankings far from definitive.

Here is what PFF has to say about the NFC North:

The Detroit Lions are the division favorites and might just win their first-ever NFC North crown in 2023. They will need to rely heavily on Amon-Ra St. Brown, who produced a 90.4 PFF receiving grade in 2022 to rank fourth among wide receivers, in the passing game, with 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of the season. The Minnesota Vikings are, perhaps, being somewhat slept on after a disappointing end to the 2022 campaign, with Kirk Cousins producing a PFF grade of 77.0 or better in every season he has been with the Vikings and the offense boasting the NFL receiving yardage leader from a year ago in Justin Jefferson.

Justin Fields looked to break the NFL single-season rushing record by a quarterback before missing the final week of the 2022 season, but the Bears will be hoping a revamped receiving group, led by wide receiver D.J. Moore can help him take a step forward as a passer in 2023. For the Green Bay Packers, it’s Jordan Love’s time to shine at quarterback. Drafted in 2020, Love has seen just 91 regular season dropbacks in three seasons but gets the opportunity to prove himself as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.

Full Rankings

Here are the full rankings, according to PFF.

1) AFC North

2) AFC West

3) NFC East

4) AFC East

5) NFC West

6) NFC North

7) AFC South

8) NFC South

Detroit Lions Favored in NFC North

After winning eight of their final ten games in 2022, the Detroit Lions find themselves as the betting favorites to win the NFC North. When you look up and down the NFC North, there is no question that the Lions have their best chance to win their division in a VERY long time. With an exciting mix of promising young talent, including recent draft selections, and a new coaching regime led by head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have the potential to 2in the NFC North and make a run in the playoffs in 2023.